Shots fired after a man in Lake City tried to break into an occupied car

Shots were fired at a Lake City home after a man tried to break into a car with a person still inside.

A Lake City man told police he saw another man wearing a ski mask in his yard on Northwest Ashley Street Wednesday morning, according to a Lake City Police press release.

The victim who sat in his own parked car observed the man trying to break into another parked car nearby.

The suspect then tried to break into the victim’s car afterward, the press release said. The victim pulled out a gun he already had in his car and started firing shots at the suspect.

The suspect ran away with two other people following him, the press release said. The Department of Corrections deployed a team of K-9s to search for the suspects but were unsuccessful.

