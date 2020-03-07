Silver Springs boat captains honored

Not many people can say they did the same job for more than 50 years. We'll show you how five Silver Springs glass-bottom boat captains who can say just that were honored Saturday at Springfest.

Many are retired today but at least one captain still takes the steering wheel weekly. They say the river hasn't changed a lot but some of the scenery has.

Roosevelt Faison is retired now but ran a boat for 62 years. He described how the springs were back when he started. "When I first come here as a young man the grass was so green it glowed through the water. Over the years the algae has started growing on the grass until you can see how it looks now it's dull and sad looking. But when I first started it was so green it looked like it had a wax coat on it."

They reflected on some of their favorite memories including people specifically asking not to have their pictures taken to buy afterward.

Leon Cheatom is retired but ran multiple tour boats for 50 years, he said: "Anytime you were on a boat full of people and you saw a man and woman take their hat and put it down like that, they're here with somebody else's wife or husband and they didn't want any pictures made."

And Faison told the story of the time feeding a raccoon with an alligator nearby quickly got exciting.

"When the alligator came to get the bread the alligator got the coon. I took my boat and started jamming it up against him and finally, he let go of the raccoon. Then all the guests as I walked up to the shops said that's the captain that saved the raccoon."

Cheatom and Faison plus 3 other captains were honored at Springfest by the reading of a proclamation.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "today's proclamation was an official recognition by the County and the State of Florida for the years of influence as educators and leaders which has helped keep Silver Springs a viable public resource and destination."

But the best part of being a glass-bottom boat captain? They all agreed it's educating so many people about one of Florida's greatest natural resources.

"That clear water, they could not believe those fish were real. Then you get an alligator to come up and go "chomp" those kids would go crazy and it was enjoyable it really was all 50 years."

