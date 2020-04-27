Single-vehicle car accident leaves passenger dead in Ocala

Ocala Police launched a traffic homicide investigation after an accident left one man dead.

The car accident killed Jeffery Robinson, 30, of Ocala, Sunday morning after a single vehicle accident, Ocala Police said.

Robinson was the passenger in the car that crashed on the 1800 block of Northeast 28th Street.

Traffic homicide investigators have yet to determine whether speed or alcohol intake were factors in the incident.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Ocala Police said.