Sinkhole causes car crash in Marion County

FDOT crews were out at the site Monday trying to figure out how to repair this hole at the intersection of Dogwood Road and Baseline Road that opened up over the weekend.

Just after five am Sunday, the ground of the intersection opened up.

In surveillance video from a nearby business, you can see the moment the ground collapses, causing the traffic light pole to fall into the road and injure a 60-year-old Summerfield man as his car hit the downed cables.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.

Florida Department of Transportation workers and Marion County Sheriff's Deputies continue to monitor the roughly 35 foot hole.

"It's into State Road 35 in the north bound lanes right there at Dogwood Road, so there's a lot of residential area right there. I know a lot of folks use that road to get to work, to get where they need to go and so it's inconvenient, I understand that but they're working diligently right now to remedy this but it's a process,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Owner of Scarlett's Deli, Sara Dandridge is still up and running just behind the hole.

But she expects the detour is going to deter her customers from coming in for lunch.

"For them not to be able to get in this way and to come that way, I think they have to do a U-turn in, so yeah I'll probably close early this week. I hope they get it cleaned up soon,” Dandridge said.

But with rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, it is unclear how long it will take to repair this hole.