Skaters clear mulch from skate park, protest city's decision

Skaters and their supporters showed up at Possum Creek Park in Gainesville Friday morning to protest the city's decision to cover the skate park in mulch.

The City of Gainesville is using a phased-in approach to re-opening its public facilities, and while the dog park at Possum Creek is open, the skate park and playground remain closed.

The skaters arrived early Friday morning and began to clear the mulch, first using shovels and brooms, and eventually leaf blowers and wheelbarrows as more people arrived. While being at the park remains against the City of Gainesville's rules, some of the protesters think the city should have reacted differently.

"You know, instead of all this mulch, they could have had a skate patrol here, educating kids about the coronavirus, handing out masks," said Jesus Martinez, a parent of one of the skaters. "Dumping mulch at the skate park is not educating anybody on how to be safe or anything like that. So we just don't agree with what the city did here."

Gainesville police officers arrived and told the skaters to leave, but after they refused to do so, the officers remained on-site while they waited for new signs to be posted - making it clear that the skate park is closed, and protesters potentially could be charged.

"This is all so the city staff can properly get the staff ready to make sure that it's disinfected and the surfaces won't transmit any kind of diseases," said GPD Captain Jorge Campos, a spokesperson for the police department. "Without some kind of plan in place to make sure that it's constantly getting cleaned, the potential for disease to be transmitted is there."

"The nature of the skate park and the way the skate park is utilized, people do not social distance. Some people make the argument they could have a monitor here that would only allow a certain amount of people in at a time... We don't have the means or the staff to do that, so the decision to close the park was made."

As of late Friday afternoon, the mulch had been mostly cleared from the ramps and skating had resumed. One GPD officer remained on site.