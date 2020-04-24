Small NCFL businesses explain what applying for the Paycheck Protection Program did for them.

It only took 14 days for the federal paycheck protection program to run out of money but hundreds of North Central Florida small businesses were able to apply for assistance.

The paycheck protection program easily referred to as a "PPP" loan is for any business with less than 500 employees and is to cover employee wages for 2 months and will be forgiven as long as the money isn't used for anything else and the businesses keep records to prove that.

Nancy Dormeyer is co-owner of Dormeyer Doors and Windows and she commented on the possibility of not being able to pay employees without help. "It's a lot of weight on our shoulders, my decisions will impact their lives and families lives so yeah I was really worried."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "here at Dormeyers they submitted their PPP application before the program was even active. Now they have a lump sum of money sitting in their bank account which is enough to pay their 18 employees for 10 weeks."

The loans must be applied for through small business administration lenders, but those we spoke to like Dormeyer said to go through your bank or credit union. "I have a couple business owners who say they filled out the application and sent it to the government and I said no you need to send it through your bank. I don't think a lot of people understand that process, so that's what I would encourage."

Because 250 billion dollars worth of loans was all gone in 2 weeks, small business owners are urging you only to apply if you really can't see another way.

Edward Spritzer who owns Solera Farm said, "I think I would tell them first of all which I think is the right thing if you don't need it don't do it because there are too many people who really do."

Florida Credit Union helped get loans for nearly 280 North Central Florida businesses and their employees like Evan Pitts say they're doing some of the most rewarding work they can remember. "I spent 8 years active duty in the Air Force and this is probably the first time I've had such a great sense of purpose in the job to give back to the community. I've been up at 3 am in the morning processing applications with the SBA."

On Friday President Trump signed another bill to add another roughly 500 billion dollars to the PPP fund.