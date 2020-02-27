"Soul Fest" Is A Student Organized Event That Will Honor African-American History

An African-American studies class at Newberry High School organized a festival as a part of their class.

The "Soul Fest: Race To Equality" event was organized by Newberry High School Teacher Jorand Marlowe's class. The event which will recognize and honor African- American history was organized a reflection response to an essay they wrote.

Marlowe said he hopes this event brings the community together and would like for everyone to come out to the event.

On the event's Facebook page it said the purpose of this festival is " to promote racial understanding and build bridges of friendship among different generations and communities".

The festival will be held on the last day of "Black History Month" which is Saturday. The celebration will be taking place from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CountryWay Town Square in Newberry.

