On Saturday afternoon, Florida highway patrol troopers say a 59-year-old woman from Hialeah was stopped at the intersection of Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive at a stop sign.

When she approached the intersection, a 25-year-old- Ocala man's vehicle heading south on Marion Oaks Boulevard hit her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.