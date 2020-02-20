Southeastern Youth Fair celebrates 80 years

It's one of the largest of it's kind in the country. Young people across North Central Florida are gearing up for the 80th annual Southeastern Youth Fair.

The Southeastern Youth Fair started in 1941 and was originally a fat stock show, but now the event has grown into more than just buying and selling.

It offers children and teens the chance to show off their skills in competition as well as learn about agriculture and where food comes from.

Young people will participate in several different events, including a speech contest, a barbecue cooking contest, and a plant id contest.

While one of the biggest events at the fair is the student market animal sale, where students raise livestock to sell, they also get to learn the importance of hard work.

"Our students are learning entrepreneurship, they're learning responsibility. It is a project that is months in the making and they have to care for that animal, feed that animal and then they get to sell it. A lot of these kids they use that money for their first car, for college tuition,” said Executive Director, Sara LeFils.

LeFils added that it's the people that keep this event going.

"I didn't grow up in Marion County, but my children have and so I first experienced the Youth Fair as a parent. What is the most impactful thing in my experience is the number of volunteers and the number of people in this community who are so passionate about it and that is why it's been here for 80 years because of those people,” she said.

New this year there will be a special needs class for equestrians, a barbecue competition for younger children and their parents, and there will also be a 5k race on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to start on February 21st and will run through the 29th.