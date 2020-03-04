Special Report: Gainesville Country Club

Its owner, Joseph Hernandez, is a biotech entrepreneur. He's also a Gator and the namesake of the University of Florida's new chemistry building.

That's thanks to a $10,000,000 pledged donation according to the school.

But big donations at UF don't constitute Hernandez's only money matters in Gainesville.

On December 31, 2018, Hernandez purchased Gainesville Country Club under his real estate company.

Since then the club has past-due bills of nearly $100,000, owed to GRU and the Alachua County tax collector.

The country club owes more than $64,000 in taxes for 2019, but the club's 2018 tax bill of more than $69,000 is still unpaid.

Meanwhile, the club has a past due utility bill of more than $28,000 due to GRU.

For his part, Hernandez says the GRU bill is under dispute.

Hernandez wasn't available for an interview but sent a statement to TV 20.

It says:

"It has come to my attention that you are carrying a story on our club. We are so proud of the work we have done here. The reality of the situation is that we took over a failing club which is a gem to the community and has the most loyal members possible, the hardest working employees and located in a beautiful setting and we have turned this place around. We have have invested heavily in the pool, the golf course and club house. We have brought the best French chef to town and we have done great things for the community. We even house rescued race horses on the property. We are proud of what we have done and we look forward to adding value to our members and to the community as a whole."

In spite of the 2018 tax debt and the disputed past-due GRU bill, Hernandez says the club is now better off.

Attached are the past-due GRU bills. Also included is Hernandez's statement and a link to the Alachua County tax collector site.site