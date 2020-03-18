Speeding ticket turns into drug arrest

Levy County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mike Sinclair was patrolling his typical area Tuesday when he clocked a driver going 13 mph over the speed limit.

He turned on his lights signaling the driver to pull over.

This is when the driver took an abrupt turn into a yard and drove through a field trying to elude Sinclair.

He watched the passenger door open and a black bag was thrown out.

The driver immediately stopped in a nearby driveway, got out of his car and laid on the ground.

The driver was then detained and identified as Robert Wilson and the passenger was identified as Doreen Hayston.

The bag thrown from the car had 202 grams of marihuana and 22.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Wilson was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. Hayston was arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in addition to a warrant for her arrest for the same thing.

Wilson and Hayston are being held at the Levy County Detention Facility.

Wilson's bond is $16,000 and Hayston's bond is $57,200.