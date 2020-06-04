Spider-Man organizes protest

Monday, we brought you a story about a protest in Lake City.

Today we caught up with Spider-Man who started it all.

Around 100 people gathered in Lake City to take a stand for injustice.

Lake City Police helped with the protest by blocking the streets and providing a megaphone for Protest Organizer Todd Franklin.

He wore a Spider-Man suit in an attempt to bring more attention to a serious matter.

"I figured, you know, this opportunity I had right now I don’t believe it would be possible without the spider-man suit," he said. "So [with] everything that has happened, my goal was to be heard [and] to get on a bigger platform than just social media."

"It has it’s giving me a great platform there’s another protest going on tomorrow and I’m going to be out there in another suit," he said.

He says Spider-Man was the first superhero he ever knew about and one to always stand up against injustice.

"I’ve experienced racism multiple times out here, so I felt like with the issues going on, they needed a leader," he said. "I definitely wanted to be able to go out there and speak, and I was tired of the bad representation...I definitely want to be a positive image for all Americans, all African-Americans especially."

He did it with the help of the police, and that isn't the only thing police officers in Columbia County have been doing.

Here's a photo that's gone viral of a Columbia County deputy consoling a young man at a gas station.

We want to hear your stories of the good that has come out of recent protests here in North Central Florida.

You can post your pictures and videos on Twitter and Facebook and tag us @WCJB20.