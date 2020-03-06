Spring Breakers are returning to UF, how campus is preparing

Thousands of students are on their way back to Gainesville as spring break comes to a close.

Classes start back up at UF this upcoming Monday leaving many worried about some students coming back with more than just a tan. Today the university sent a mass email detailing their coronavirus preparations.

Effective immediately, the university will not allow anyone who has been to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy or Iran within the last two weeks onto campus. Students, faculty, staff and visitors who have traveled to those five countries must stay quarantined for 14 days.

Assistant vice president of communications Steve Orlando says, "I think the message is just really be self aware of your own health. Do everything you can to protect your own health, watch out for yourself. And be watchful of others. And I probably think the most important thing is to bear in mind that we are still in a low risk place but we understand that people are concerned. And it's really, everybody should be acting out of an abundance of caution and with a lot of common sense.

These common-sense practices include washing your hands, not touching your face and staying home if you're sick.

The university says no cases of the coronavirus have been reported on campus or Alachua County.

UF adds that large-scale events such as spring graduation and athletic events will continue according to schedule but will be subject to change if necessary. The school is adding more hand sanitizer stations around high-traffic areas and in the classrooms. The division of housing is implementing daily wipe downs of high-touch surfaces in residence halls and focusing on after-hours cleaning.

