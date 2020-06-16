Advertisement

Springs County initiative gaining interest in Alachua County

(WCJB)
By AJ Willy
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
The idea of forming a new county is nothing new here in North Central Florida, but over the last couple of weeks, that idea has garnered a lot of attention and support in some of the rural parts of Alachua County.

Springs County would include Newberry, Alachua, High Springs, Archer, and the western portions of Gainesville. Newberry city commissioner Tim Marden, who is one of the leaders of the movement, says the idea began years ago, but has now regained traction due to the pandemic.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe felt the need to weigh in on the topic with a post on Facebook Sunday night. He says he has been receiving 2 to 3 phone calls a day on the idea.

Marlowe says, “this is no longer a partisan issue. This is no longer a small town versus urban court issue. I have people that contact me almost on a daily basis, republicans, democrats, non-party, Gainesville residents, and their asking about springs county. They’re clearly frustrated.”

He also realizes though that this is just an idea, not a plan and would take a long time and a lot of money to bring to fruition.

The last time a new county in Florida was created was almost 100 years ago, in 1925, with the formation of Gilchrist County.

Springs county will be holding a event on July 4th to try and get the word out to more residents.

