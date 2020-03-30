All Florida public schools to remain closed until May 1st

The state government has ordered schools to remain closed until May 1st, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In North Central Florida, the state department of health is confirming more than 100 cases of COVID-19. While some communities in North Central Florida have yet to see any cases, others are spiking.

Alachua County is leading the region with 80 cases of COVID-19. The hospital system is currently treating 11 patients with the illness. Dixie County is not reporting any cases.

In Marion County, 23 people have COVID-19, ranging in age from 19 to 88. State-wide there are more than 52-hundred cases, 71 people have died in Florida.

No cases are reported in Gilchrist and Union Counties.