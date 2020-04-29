State Attorney Brad King steps down

The State Attorney for Marion and four other counties-- Brad King is stepping down after 32 years.

In a press release he states he felt like his time as State Attorney was drawing to a close and another door was opening.

After he and his wife Tammy adopted their 6-month-old baby Oliver, King said he felt he was being pulled in two different directions.

He is now choosing to retire and spend more time with his family.

He had recently named Bill Gladson as his Executive Director.

Gladson is the only candidate who qualified to run for the position in this year's election.

Outside of the Judicial Center, King worked with many people including Marion County Sheriff, Billy Woods.

Sheriff Woods said King has served the community with distinction and that his departure will be a great loss for the community. He said King has always stood up for what’s right and that’s what he admires about him.