State Road 21 shut down due to fuel tanker turnover



State Road 21 has been shut down for hours because of a fuel tanker crash.

The accident happened when a car turning right was hit from behind by another car and pushed into the path of a fuel tanker.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the fuel tanker overturned while trying to avoid the other cars and lost control of the truck.

The spokesperson for Clay County Sheriff's Office says that it will be an extended closure lasting at least 8 hours.

The driver of the fuel tanker has minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.

According to FHP, the truck is filled with about 7,300 gallons of fuel. A spokesperson for Clay County says they estimate about 1,500 gallons of fuel spilled during the accident.

The Environmental Protection Agency is here on scene to help with the fuel clean up.

There is a 1,000 foot evacuation zone surrounding the accident.

Students at a daycare close to the accident were evacuated to a local elementary school.

Road closures are in effect and drivers will need to take an alternate route to travel through this

area.

