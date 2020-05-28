State approves vacation rental plans

Tourists can now start visiting north central Florida with approval from the governor.

Alachua County officials say their plan to reopen rentals has been approved by the state.

Visitors may stay if they are from U.S. communities with fewer than 700 cases per 100,000 people.

People visiting from Florida locations listed as 'hotspots' will "not" be allowed.

"Like opening up any other business, it helps people make a living," said Mark Sexton, Alachua County spokesperson. "It helps stimulate the economy. It helps us start to get back to normal."

Vacation rental plans for Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Putnam counties also have been approved.