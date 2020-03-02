State of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis addressed first responders Monday

State of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis addressed first responders at Gainesville Fire and Rescue Station One Monday afternoon.

Patronis was in Pensacola and Panama City Sunday and will be continuing to speak with first responders across the state regarding the virus.

Patronis says the first responders are one of the most important parts in making sure a community is prepared for a potential outbreak.

Patronis' visit to Gainesville comes after Governor Ron Desantis declared a public health emergency regarding the virus. According to the Department of Health website, 184 people across the state are currently under public health monitoring. This doesn't mean they are confirmed, they are just taking precautions.

Out of those 184 people that are being monitored, none of them are in North Central Florida and officials say the risk for the virus spreading further are still very low.