State officials allow to-go cocktails after local bar generates public outcry online

The state government shut down a North Central Florida bar. A day later, it's open again thanks to a change of policy.

Madrina's, a bar in downtown Gainesville, started selling its cocktails to-go after taking an economic hit from the impacts of COVID-19 early this month. On March 17, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that closed all bars, nightclubs, restaurants and beaches for 30 days.

The owner of Madrina's, TJ Palmieri, said he invested $1,000 in his "to-go cocktails" project only to stop selling drinks. Palmieri told TV20 that after an outcry online, the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco reversed its course.

Cocktail drinks are now back on the menu during the COVID-19 pandemic.