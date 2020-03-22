Large sites open for COVID-19 testing statewide

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced more actions on COVID-19.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be open to the public starting Monday for those 65 and older with COVID-19 symptoms, in addition to the first responders and health care workers who started testing Sunday.

There are also two other federal testing sites in the state. On Saturday In Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field, Lot J opened and collected more than 280 people on the first day.

A site is set to open in Orlando on Wednesday at the Orange County Convention center.

