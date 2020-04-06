Stay-At-Home across NCFL

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 range from none in some counties to more than 100 in others across North Central Florida. Some county officials have then decided to enact stricter rules in addition to Governor Ron DeSantis' safer at home order as the number of cases rises.

Tomorrow afternoon Alachua county commissioners will meet to discuss putting their occupancy restrictions back in place for retail stores.

Over the weekend, Dixie County had its first confirmed case, a 66-year old woman. Dixie county emergency services posted on Facebook that she is in the hospital.

Deputy Scott Harden said, "Shoot we were hoping to make it through this deal without any."

Dixie county officials so far have not added further restrictions to the governor's safer at home order. Law enforcement is practicing social distancing and trying to do as much as they can over the phone to stop the spread of the virus.

"So it goes against all the basic principles of the way we've always operated and that's trying to maintain a close personal contact with all our community. But right now, it's let's distance ourselves for now, let's handle what we can by phone and that way we're not jeopardizing you and your family's safety either."

With more than 100 cases in Alachua county, the rules are different.

Mark Sexton, communications director said, "The county commission decided to go back to one per 1000 square feet"

Grocery stores with their own occupancy rules from corporate headquarters are to comply with the county's 1 person per 1000 square feet rule.

"They decided that would be safest for the citizens and the feedback we've gotten has been enormously positive about going back to that. And frankly, the feedback has also shown that it was working before the governor's order made us stop and adjust."

The community COVID-19 portal for Alachua County is a one-stop shop for updates and frequently asked questions.

Emergency services in Dixie county post regular updates on their website and Facebook page.