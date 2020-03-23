Stay at Home order issued for Gainesville and Alachua County

A Stay in Place order has been issued for Gainesville and Alachua County beginning March, 24, at 12:01 am.

County commissioners met with City of Gainesville leadership to finalize the emergency order on Monday afternoon.

This is the county's latest effort to stop the local spread of coronavirus, and the order contains specifics about what's deemed essential, and what constitutes a valid exception that would allow someone to leave their house.

You can find the entire ten page order attached to this story as a PDF file (link on the right side of your page).