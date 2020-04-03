Stay at home exception: religious services



People gathering for religious purposes will not be asked to disperse due to Governor Ron DeSantis' stay at home order but that doesn't mean many services will go on.

Pastor Karl Anderson said, "It's not about being confined inside the four walls or even assembling together."

The governor's safer at home order has no limitations on religious services. In Gilchrist county where there are currently no cases, officials with the sheriff's office say they won't enforce the no more than ten suggestion and will follow what the order says.

In Alachua County, one pastor says public health comes first.

"I know that people are all stirred up because they can't have service within the four walls but service really happens outside the four walls. And we can worship the lord anywhere."

Some churches have moved service to Facebook live and Zoom, use radio and tv and started drive-up service

"We know people that are fighting for their lives, people were in one service, at one funeral, at one choir rehearsal and they got it and so it is very important that we continue to listen to our health professionals."

As it stands, religious services held inside of churches, synagogues and houses of worship are held to no restrictions.

On the other hand, social gatherings in public spaces are deemed non-essential and subject to being broken up, per the language in the order.

All in all, groups of more than ten are not recommended.