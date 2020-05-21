Still Open: Patticakes

As businesses in North Central Florida open up their doors to seat at 50% capacity, one cafe in Alachua County is among the restaurants keeping their inside dining closed.

With a couple of changes, Patticakes in the Haile Village Center is making sure more customers will still be able to enjoy their cup of joe outdoors.

"So we're most popular for probably our cupcakes,” Patticakes Owner Jan Patterson said.

Since 2011, Patticakes has been hand-crafting sweet treats and churning out delicious espresso drinks.

"We're particularly well known for our cafe con leche and our cortadito cafe expresso,” Patticakes Manager Wayne Patterson said.

As some restrictions begin to lift in the county, the Pattersons say they have noticed their business has changed.

“We're down for sure but it’s not been dramatic enough to where we felt like we ever had to consider closing,” Wayne Patterson said.

Customers will start seeing some differences like only one person being allowed inside the shop.

"So we have some outside seating and the weather's been so lovely that people are really taking advantage of that,” Jan Patterson said.

For customers who would rather not go into the shop, there is a QR code outside that takes you to Byppo. an app where you can place your curbside pick up order.

You'll also see a whole lot of sanitizing and employees wearing face shields.

"Our team's amazing, they have pivoted, over time we're like okay, okay new rules, new procedures. They pivot on a dime, they're great, they're literally amazing,” Jan Patterson said.

The Pattersons are grateful for their hardworking team and the heartwarming connections being made with something as simple as a hot cup of coffee.