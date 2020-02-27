Stolen hearse carrying casket recovered after freeway chase

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a casket and body inside after a police chase Thursday morning on a Los Angeles freeway.

The Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside a Greek Orthodox church in East Pasadena on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department says one male is in custody.

Local media have reported that the body was left in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church and that’s when the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities say the body did not appear to have been disturbed.

