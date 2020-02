Florida Highway Patrol troopers is dedicating a day for one of their own Friday.

In 2014 trooper Chelsea Richard was killed in the line of duty along I-75 in Marion County while investigating a traffic accident.

She and two others were hit by a car and all three were killed. FHP troopers are naming a portion of I-75 after Richard.

The dedication ceremony will take place at FHP's station in southeast Ocala at 2 p.m.