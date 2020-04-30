Student cares for New York City caregivers

Resilience Charter School Director Jenny Hill said, "The youth in the community have great ideas and sometimes just need one adult to listen.”

Just one adult to listen and put their idea into motion.

"We are going to be shipping the first shipment today,” said Valerie Pierson, an 8th grader at Resilience Charter School.

For her capstone project, she decided to make and collect artwork to line that hospitals in New York City.

"A lot of code blue, a lot of people dying unexpectedly, multiple people throughout the shift, so that’s pretty unusual," said Valarie's mom Jennifer Naylor. "Intensive care and emergency rooms don’t normally experience that amount of patience passing during a shift."

Naylor is a gainesville nurse that is in New York City on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

Hearing her mom talk about how discouraged the nurses up there are feeling, Valerie got her idea and got an adult to listen.

"I'll send it to New York City and hopefully will be able to hang it on the hotel and hospital rooms so when you’re walking by you can see it and hopefully be a little bit happier,” she said.

If you’d like to donate any artwork to help out Valerie with her school project, there is a cooler right outside of Resilience Charter School.

You can just open it up and put your artwork inside and Valarie will mail it to New York.

Valerie will be making her first shipment today of over 60 pieces of artwork with the help of a local UPS store waiving all of her shipping fees.

If you'd like to donate directly to the nurses in New York City, you can email Donations@Krucialstaffing.com.

Donations can be anything from hand sanitizer to snacks.