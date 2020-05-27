Summer camps available throughout North Central Florida

The people responsible for summer camps around North Central Florida have difficult decisions to make about opening or closing this year.

The Alachua County Commission has not closed camps in Alachua county. Instead, commissioners are abiding by Governor Ron DeSantis's emergency order allowing them to open.

In Putnam County, sheriff's deputies are moving ahead with plans to hold a summer camp.

Parents can register now for children between the ages of 10 and 15 for the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch Summer Camp. Activities are free. The camp is the week of July 26. This year's capacity will be limited to 50%.

As of Wednesday, municipalities in Lake City have decided to not reopen summer camps.

Groups in Ocala Ocala will also be hosting summer camps.