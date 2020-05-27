Ocala summer camps open for registration

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that summer camps and youth activities can now resume across Florida.

But it's up to the local governments to decide whether or not that will happen.

Municipalities in North Central Florida including the Alachua County Commission, and Lake City have decided to not reopen summer camps.

And while some organizations are stepping down from offering summer camps this year, others in the community say they're working hard, so they don't have to.

In ocala, the Cornerstone School will offer stem-focused programs for ages four to 16.

But Camp Director Daniel Peterson said it hasn't come without challenges.

"There's been a lot of planning that's taken place, and with those plans, we're on plan, a,b,c,d,e now. You make plans and then the environment changes or the rules change, but it has been very fluid, it's been very difficult to make plans when things were just unknown, there was no kind of road map, we've never really been through something like this,” Peterson said.

Parents also have the option of four different summer camps run by the City of Ocala.

Officials said they have been planning summer activities even before the governor's announcement.

"We understand that the need is greater than ever for kids to be able to get out and socialize and be with other kids their age and play. We know that parents are looking for activities for their kids, so the city is really excited to hold summer camps this year,” marketing & communication manager for the city of ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Parents can register online for both the Cornerstone School programs and City programs.

To learn more about city programs, go here:

https://www.ocalafl.org/government/city-departments-i-z/recreation-parks/recreation/summer-camps

To learn more about Cornerstone School programs, go here:https://www.thecornerstoneschool.org/summer-camp/