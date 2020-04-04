Suntran busses taking caution

A public transportation system in Marion County is making some changes to limit the spread of COVID-19 in a county with 38 confirmed cases.

Beginning Monday, passengers of Suntran buses will have to enter and exit from the rear door of the bus.

Only people with mobility issues can enter on the side.

Suntran will also reduce the number of seats by half.

And, they are temporarily waving bus fares.

The City of Ocala will extend their no disconnection of municipal services policy through May 16.