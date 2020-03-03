Super Tuesday in Gainesville

Super Tuesday is on the minds of Democrats in North Central Florida as numbers start to roll in for the party's next presidential candidate.

In Gainesville, Democrats gathered at Cypress & Grove brewing company for a Super Tuesday watch party hosted by Vote Blue Florida.

CEO Ray Moorer says, "we need to really bring the democratic party together, regardless of what they think because theres a few things we all want.

The democratic party is split five ways for the presidential nomination. The viable candidates entering Super Tuesday were Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Michael Bloomberg.

Moorer adds, "we want better like I said better health care, we want responsible government, we want people that can basically govern."

Supporters of each democratic candidate are keeping close track of the numbers as polls close across the country.

On the other side of town at Perkins restaurant, the Trump Support Squad is celebrating a victory.

Heather Fitts, co-chair of the Trump Support Squad says, "We can relax a little bit in that but not really, he (Trump) is the candidate the Republican party has, especially in Florida. There is another candidate on the ballot, I don't even know his name. So we do feel comfortable about that, so that is a celebration."

The Trump Support Squad is focusing on informing people about the Republican candidates for retiring Congressman Ted Yoho's third district seat.

Vote Blue Florida is hosting an event on voting day, March 17, for the Florida primary and the Gainesville city commission elections.

