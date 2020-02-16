Suspect behind armed carjacking in Lake City wanted by police

Police are looking for the man behind an armed carjacking in Lake City.

Lake City police say a woman was forced into her car at gunpoint Saturday.

She was leaving a Walmart on West U.S. Highway 90 when a man placed a gun to her back and forced her to drive into Suwannee County.

He took her to a secluded area near Welborn, where he robbed her and ran away.

Police are describing the suspect as a 6'2" black male with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark-colored pants.