A suspect is charged for the burglary of two churches in Alachua County, after his wallet was found at one.

Joshua Sorkness, 27, is charged with burglarizing Trinity Metro Church and the Bible Truth Church on March 5th and 6th.

Deputies say he was pulled over in Columbia County driving a van stolen from the Trinity Metro Community Church.

Sorkness's wallet was found at the Bible Truth Church during the investigation.

He is being held on a $110,000 bond.