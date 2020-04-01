Suspect in East Gainesville shooting arrested

Gainesville Police say they have arrested the suspect in the East Gainesville shooting on January 2 that left one person injured.

According to the arrest report, Willie Demont Jackson, 22, was seen on surveillance footage getting out of a car near Northeast 8th Avenue and 17th Street where a crowd of about 30 people had started fighting.

Jackson reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. The crowd scattered and Jackson and Maurice McQueen, 26, were seen getting into a car and driving away.

One man was taken to UF Health Shands after he was shot in the leg.

McQueen was arrested on January 8 after he was identified as the driver.

When questioned by police Jackson said he shot in the air because he was being shot at.

Jackson was charged with attempted murder and carrying an unlicensed firearm. He was booked at the Alachua County Jail on Wednesday with no bond currently set.