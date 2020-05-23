MCSO: Suspect in manslaughter case claims victim fell on knife

Lillian Patterson, 19, of Micanopy, has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of Xavier Collins, 19.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says just after 9:00 PM on Friday, May 22, Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the Micanopy area for a call of a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived at the address, they found Collins dead inside. Patterson and several children were also in the home, and Patterson claimed Collins had suddenly stumbled out of the bedroom and collapsed on the floor.

When Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office investigators arrived, they found a wound in Collins' chest. Patterson then claimed Collins had fallen on a knife held by one of the children, but after walking through the events of the night with the investigators, later claimed she was holding a knife when Collins came up to wrestle with her, causing the injury. Further questioning by the MCSO detective found that Patterson had multiple opportunities to put down the knife while wrestling Collins.

She was then arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where she awaits her first court appearance.