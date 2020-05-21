Suwannee County Sheriff's deputies searching for suspect who moved senior signs

Suwannee County Sheriff's deputies are trying to recover signs meant to honor Suwannee High School graduates after more than 100 were stolen.

Signs that lined Pinewood Drive were stolen, and later on Thursday afternoon they were found floating down the area of Suwannee Springs.

Deputies then began combing the river trying to recover as many as possible. They say two good samaritans, Shane McCoy and Will Griner, helped find the signs from the water.

As of Thursday evening, 74 total signs were recovered.

Deputies are reviewing security footage to try to identify the culprits.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is still asking the public to come forward with any information they might have. They're saying those who help may be eligible for a reward.