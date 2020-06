Suwannee County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who they say robbed a convenience store.

Deputies say on Sunday these men entered the Busy Bee store on US 129 North at I-10.

One of the men distracted a store clerk, while the other snuck into the back.

Inside the office, he was able to steal a large sum of money and hide it in his pants before walking out.

Deputies say the men left in a newer model Nissan Kick crossover.