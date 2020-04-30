Suwannee County deputies identify suspect in armed robbery turned attempted murder

Suwannee county deputies say they have identified a suspect in an armed robbery turned attempted murder. Sheriff's deputies have a warrant out for the arrest of Victoria Fender, 35.

Deputies have already arrested Jermar Tillie,32, on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Deputies say the duo robbed the Gold Leaf Pawn Shop earlier in April, Tillie is accused of shooting the store owner.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Fender's arrest.

