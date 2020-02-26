Suwannee County home becomes a site for multiple overdoses and one death

Sheriff's deputies searched a home in Suwannee County that has served as the location of multiple overdoses and one death.

When Suwannee County deputies approached the home on Lowe Lake Road Tuesday, they found Richard Robinson with a needle in hand preparing to inject himself.

The 50-year-old man from Wellborn was arrested. Robinson later admitted to deputies that he often invites people to come to use, sell and make narcotics.

Robinson is facing charges for possession of drugs and ammunition.