Suwannee River Water Management District recommends to deny Seven Springs permit

The Suwannee River Water Management District on Tuesday recommended to 'deny' the permit applied for by the Seven Springs Water Company.

The new permit would pump more than one million gallons of water out of Ginnie Springs per day.

Seven Springs is a water company in High Springs that bottles the water to sell to Nestle.

The High Springs City Commission sent the water district a letter in February on behalf of its citizens that mentions how the future of the city is directly connected to protecting the Santa Fe River and Ginnie Springs.

Next Tuesday, the water management board will vote on the permit.