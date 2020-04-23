Suwannee county hospital closes

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, a hospital in Suwannee County, Shands Live Oak, is closing its doors come April 30.

According to a press release from Shands late February, the facility is one of two regional medical centers in North Central Florida ceasing all inpatient and non-emergency services.

Shands Live Oak and Shands Starke will both be acquired by HCA Healthcare at midnight on May 1 and will then operate as emergency rooms only.

Shirley Notts, a Live Oak resident, has retired from working at Shands Live Oak. Now, she's one of many people in the area who depend on the facility for health care.

"With this corona thing going around, I don't believe it's a good time to be closing this because it may be needed for that. But that's only my opinion, and I'm just one person," she said.

The Department of Health reported 98 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths for Suwannee County in Monday's 6:30 p.m. update.

As stated in the release, emergency services are the most-utilized service at both Shands Live Oak and Starke, averaging about 22,000 visits each year.

To meet the need, emergency care will still be made available to the local communities. But all other services will cease.

"We'll be losing most of our medical facilities here," Nott said. "We'll be kinda left with nothing."

According to Live Oak Mayor Frank Davis last month, Suwannee healthcare workers will also be displaced from work, and he's concerned about the effects it will have on the local community.

"It is a gut-punch to our community," Mayor Davis told WCTV's sister-station WCJB. "Not just the loss of jobs, and I'm sure many of these people who are there will find work elsewhere, but they will still have to travel, so it's really a sad day for our healthcare workers who work there."

