Sweet Dreams Ice Cream serves residents via truck

Some Gainesville residents enjoyed some "sweet" relief from the stay at home order, from the Sweet Dreams ice cream firetruck.

Some families from the Forest Ridge and Henderson Heights neighborhood gathered to get some exercise, socialize, and grab a scoop or two of ice cream.

Sweet Dreams temporarily closed it's store location as of Friday, but the company is still continuing to bring sweet treats out to neighborhoods. You can look for their next event by following their Facebook page.

