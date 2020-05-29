Alachua County officer arrested for abusing an inmate

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a detention officer who has worked with the department for over 10 years, has been suspended and arrested for battering an inmate.

On April 28, Detention Officer Jerome Ulrich was doing inmate checks in the mental health pod. He then entered a cell and battered the inmate. It was also caught on video.

Criminal and parallel internal investigations were conducted. After an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was done, a sworn complaint was sent to the State Attorney’s office and Ulrich was taken to jail and charged with battery, obstructing justice, and tampering with a witness. He will appear in court on Saturday morning.