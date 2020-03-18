TV20 COVID-19 coverage explained

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in North Central Florida.

Viewers may find these numbers confusing, as they are consistently being updated.

TV20 will only report a case of COVID-19 once it has been confirmed by the Florida Department of Health.

As of now, it has only confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 in Alachua County.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced four University of Florida students have tested positive for the disease.

He did not say whether the students are in Alachua County, which is why the number of confirmed cases in Alachua County remains at the FDOH confirmed number, seven.

TV20 is working diligently to bring you facts on COVID-19 and will continue our local coverage.