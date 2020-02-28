TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Beachy of Peaceful Paths speaks out amidst the FCADV scandal

Governor Ron DeSantis has placed the Department of Children and Families back in charge of funding domestic violence shelters amidst the scandal surrounding the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, abbreviated as FCADV.

TV20 spoke exclusively with Theresa Beachy of Peaceful Paths in Gainesville, a member of the statewide board that's currently under fire for a lack of financial oversight.

She denied involvement in the multi-million dollar scandal at the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, where she is a board member. Beachy also served as the FCADV's treasurer in 2017.

Beachy is cautiously optimistic about avoiding a funding gap for shelters like Peaceful Paths.

"We're very confident that the governor and Secretary Poppell and his staff are going to work to ensure that there is a swift transition," Beachy said. "We know that the whole point of this action was to ensure the best quality services for survivors and their children."

Beachy was interviewed by Florida's House Integrity and Ethics Committee last Friday, but she was not required to attend this week's hearings.