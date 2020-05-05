TV20 is teaming up with Catholic Charities to raise money for Covid Relief

Here at TV20, we have partnered with a local charity to help people out financially across North Central Florida who have been affected by coronavirus.

We've joined forces with Catholic Charities of Gainesville to help people who are struggling to pay the bills.

John Barli of Catholic Charities says, "Folks haven't gotten their stimulus checks yet, they haven't been able to maneuver the unemployment fiasco that we are dealing with right now. They've got to pay the rent and they've got to pay the utilities. And the fact is right now they are not shutting off utilities and they're not evicting people but that's only going to last to a certain point."

We're also very excited to announce that TV20 will be matching donations from our employees.

We reached out to our parent company, Gray Media and we are going to do a matching all of our employees up to $2,000 dollars to hopefully make a total donation of $4,000 dollars to catholic charities.

And now local businesses are jumping in as well, deciding to join in on matching their employees' donations.

Matt Hunter, Director of Creative Services at TV20, says, "We put out an initial challenge to some other businesses here in North Central and asked would you like to join us in this challenge? We've had two different businesses step up. They are going to do $1,000 dollars each matching what their employees donate so we hope to be able to add even several more thousand dollars to that fund."

Those two businesses are Sunstate Federal Credit Union, who's matching employee donations through their Sunstate Community Foundation, and Dawn Realty.