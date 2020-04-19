TV20 asked: What do you think of beach reopenings?

Duval County beaches and parks re-opened on Friday as part of the Governor Ron DeSantis's decision to reopen parts of the coast.

Beaches and parks are only open from 6 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the mornings and 5 to 8 pm each evening.

Sunbathing is not allowed on the beaches yet. However, essential activities that are allowed include walking, biking, swimming or fishing.

We asked our audience for their thoughts

Out of the 756 who responded, 37% our viewers responded yes, beaches should re-open.

63% of our viewers say beaches should stay closed.

Some of viewers also commented on our social media pages to explain why.

Stephan M. who supports beach openings said "Quarantine if you are sick or susceptible. Let the majority go on with life again."

Others like Michael B. prefer beaches to stay closed

He said " People aren't following rules so a harder lock down may be needed."

You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page.