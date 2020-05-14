'Catholic Charities pretty much just like saved my whole entire life': donation recipient expresses gratitude

Kayla Anderson is a server at Mildred's Big City Food.

Well, that is, until COVID-19 hit.

"I lost my job immediately, they just pretty much closed the restaurant down...everybody lost their jobs," she said.

What do you do when you can't serve food like you do everyday?

"Since COVID-19, I have picked up painting," she said. "I painted a lot about how I feel and it's helped me a lot because, it's like, me being able to put my stress onto paper instead of something else."

This is where Catholic Charities stepped in.

"These are people, they are your friends, neighbors, these are people who are not used to asking for help and have never done it before," said Catholic Charities Regional Director John Barli. "They are coming in and we are taking good care of them."

"Thanks to all of the community who has donated to TV20, we are able to say yes and not having to say no to people," he said.

Barli said he writes 35 checks a day for people just like Kayla.

"Catholic Charities pretty much just like saved my whole entire life, like, I was going to be evicted because I wasn't able to pay my bills and they definitely helped out a lot and took a big burden off of my back," Jackson said. "It's like one last thing that I have to stress about during this whole entire epidemic."

So far we've raised $44,672.

Our goal is to raise 50,000 dollars by Sunday.

