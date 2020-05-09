TV20 shines at the FABJ awards

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists hosted a virtual ceremony to recognize stations across the state for their work over the past year.

TV20's own Dave Snyder is on the board and was one of the presenters on Saturday.

TV20 won awards in four different categories.

Former morning anchor Haley Wade won first place for her transportation and traffic story about panhandling in Gainesville.

The station landed in the finals in the digital categories. Best Website/ Social Media and TV20's Patricia Matamoros was a finalist for Best Digital Journalist.

TV20 also won Best Community Service station.